Not Available

Vandal

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

15-year-old Chérif feels like a million bucks behind the wheel of a stolen car. Placed under the guardianship of his Aunt and Uncle, he has to return to his apprenticeship as a mason. It's his last chance. But every night graffiti artists descend upon the city's walls. And with this, a whole new world opens up before him...

Cast

Jean-Marc BarrPaul, l'oncle
Marina FoïsHélène, la mère
Ramzy BediaFarid, le père (as Ramzy)
Brigitte SyChristine, la tante
Émile BerlingThomas
Kevin AzaisJohan

View Full Cast >

Images