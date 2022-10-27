15-year-old Chérif feels like a million bucks behind the wheel of a stolen car. Placed under the guardianship of his Aunt and Uncle, he has to return to his apprenticeship as a mason. It's his last chance. But every night graffiti artists descend upon the city's walls. And with this, a whole new world opens up before him...
|Jean-Marc Barr
|Paul, l'oncle
|Marina Foïs
|Hélène, la mère
|Ramzy Bedia
|Farid, le père (as Ramzy)
|Brigitte Sy
|Christine, la tante
|Émile Berling
|Thomas
|Kevin Azais
|Johan
