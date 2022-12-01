Vanden Plas: The Seraphic Live Works

Not Available

On many tours and in countless concerts, Vanden Plas has proven again and again that it is among the world's leading Prog-Metal bands. The quintet's glowing reputation carries across the pond to the USA, where Vanden Plas was invited to appear at the renowned Prog Power Festival in Atlanta in 2011. Regardless of a band's fame, an invitation to this prestigious venue is an honor, and their performance will certainly retain an exceptional place in the Vanden Plas history. It is for exactly that reason that Vanden Plas decided to record that unique moment. "The Seraphic Live Works" fascinates for 9 songs, beginning with the straightforward opener "Postcard to God" through the atmospheric "Far Off Grace" to the brilliant closer "Silently." In this extended live version of the song, Vanden Plas ignites a Prog-Metal-Fireworks-Display that is unparalleled, leading the listener through more than 11 magnificent minutes to a spectacular conclusion.