Dutch 1980s hard rock band Vandenberg perform a blistering set of tunes live in Japan, such as "Heading for a Storm," "Ready for You," "Back on My Feet" and "Friday Night." Music videos for "Burning Heart," "Love In Vain" and "Different Worlds" are also included. Featuring member interviews and details about the band's history, the bonus documentary segment entitled "Single Luck" explores the group's one-hit wonder status.