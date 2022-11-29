Vanessa Place, If I Wanted Your Opinion, I’d Remove the Duct Tape, 2016

Not Available

Vanessa Place is a writer, artist, and criminal defense attorney. Her 2010 book "The Guilt Project: Rape, Morality, and Law" critically examined the laws and punitive measures currently employed in the US regarding sex crimes, in addition to proposing that we expand our conception of “rape culture” into an understanding of culture broadly. "If I Wanted Your Opinion, I’d Remove the Duct Tape" is a recording of a performance work of the same title that she toured in 2016 onward, in which she read a set of rape jokes.