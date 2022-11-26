Vanessa - Samuel Barber - Glyndebourne 2018

Not Available

This work won Samuel Barber his first Pulitzer Prize for music: the Glyndebourne Festival presents Vanessa, a masterpiece premiered in 1958 based on a libretto by the composer's close friend, Bian Carlo Menotti. Set to one of the most beautiful scores of the 20th Century, Vanessa tells the haunting story of a woman who, once abandoned by her lover Anatol, retreats from the world to await his return, living in isolation with her mother and niece. Two decades later, a man arrives who shatters the delicate balance of their home… Olivier Award-winning stage director Keith Warner is joined by a brilliant cast and the London Philharmonic under Kevin Lin for this musical and dramatic masterpiece of Hitchcockian psychological twists!