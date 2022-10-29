Not Available

The two-hour documentary includes interviews with Vangelis and many of his friends and colleagues, including Sean Connery, Hugh Hudson, Jessye Norman, Oliver Stone, Akiko Ebi, Julian Rachlin and many others. It also includes rare historical footage, most of which has never been seen before. Another highlight includes recent footage of Vangelis improvising new music! In a career spanning over 50 years, writing and composing over 50 albums, Vangelis is regarded as one of the greatest composers of electronic music of all time. And now, the new documentary Vangelis And The Journey To Ithaka celebrates the music legend's illustrious and fascinating career!