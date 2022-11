Not Available

magine a flightless bird weighing in at over 1,000 pounds. Envision another flightless bird standing taller than 13 feet. Each of these creatures flourished in our recent past, but have all now vanished into extinction. The single thread connecting each bird species, is their having fallen victim to the hands of human cruelty and greed. This one-hour documentary takes a stark look at humankind s embarrassing past, and the resulting implications for a humanity left unchecked.