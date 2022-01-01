Vanishing Son IV

1994

After the death of his brother Wago, Jian-wa Chang now roams America's countryside while looking for his place in the world. He is hit by a van of two college students. Jian is taken in and nursed by Megan, a secluded artist. Jian is also befriended by the ghost of brother Wago. Wago must act as an angel to Jian-wa to gain acceptance into heaven. Meanwhile, the students from the hit and run plan to kill Jian-wa so he doesn't talk to the police.