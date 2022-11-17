Not Available

The ongoing war on terror has left the population of VanityVille in a desperate state of fear, denial, and blind worship. A nation disconnected, despondent, and insane finds sole sanctuary in spiritual materialism and the cult of beauty. VanityVille Massacre is a satirical Slash/Dance chronicling 24h in the lives of four unsuspecting popular girls - Brandy, Christina, Paris and Britney -- who, in a moment of foolishness unleash the unforgettable and spine-tingling saga of a young women whose twisted obsessions and diabolical delusions leave the girls in a state of unspeakable horror.