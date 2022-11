Not Available

Vanjikkottai Valiban is a 1958 Indian Tamil-language romance film written by Gemini Studios story department consisting of K. J. Mahadevan, C. Srinivasan and Kothamangalam Subbu while the film was directed and produced by S. S. Vasan. It stars Gemini Ganesan and Vyjayanthimala in lead with Padmini, P.S. Veerappa, T. K. Shanmugam, Pasupuleti Kannamba, Vijayakumari, K. A. Thangavelu and M. S. Sundari Bai as the ensemble cast of the film.