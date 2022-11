Not Available

Vanmurai Paguthi is loud, bloodthirsty, and has a good dose of suspense to keep you engaged. Muniyasamy (Manikandan), a village lowlife who is easily irritable finds himself shunned from the community due to his frequent outbursts. But such character deficiencies often begin early in life in the family and his mom Chinnathai (Dindigul Dhanam) blames his drunkard dad for all his troubles.