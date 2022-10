Not Available

Ismini (13) often stays over for the night at the house of Komal (12), her neighbor and closest friend. Their friendship has been solid since they were 3. In the year that they will change more than ever, physically and mentally, we are present at their pajamas parties. They are both convinced that nothing will ever change between them. We experience that year as one intimate film night in which they develop from girls into women. Does their friendship change along?