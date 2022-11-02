Vannathu Poochi

Not Available

Divya(Srilakshmi), the 8-year-old daughter of software engineers Arun and Chitra, feels lonely and abandoned as her parents barely have time for her amidst their busy schedules. When Arun's school headmaster visits them, Divya learns about Arun's father, with whom Arun has severed all contact. She accompanies the headmaster back to his village and meets her grandfather Chinnasamy(Bala Singh). As she spends time with him, she finally gets the love and affection she was yearning for.