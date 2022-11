Not Available

When his dream of becoming a model is dashed, a pudgy, unattractive everyman takes gruesome revenge on the runway hotties he'd once hoped would be his high-fashion colleagues. Masquerading as a photographer, the humiliated (and mentally unhinged) loser lures his photogenic but vacuous victims into a deadly lair in this campy slasher flick starring Michael Haboush, Kate Crash, Stephen Molinaro and Jason North.