Shiva, the ageing business tycoon, bound to his wheelchair, sharing a strong bonding with his son Vishnu. Indulgent, while Vishnu whiles away his time with his cronies taking life easy. But then suddenly Vishnu starts behaving out of character, his drunken bouts and acts causing the father much shame and embarrassment. And when Vishnu professes to remember nothing of what he had done, the father takes him to a psychiatrist.