Varg Veum - The Dead Have it Easy

Varg Veum witnesses the death of a young asylum seeker girl. Was it an accident, or was she killed as a warning to other girls in the same circles? Together, Varg and Karin discover that the dead girl was deeply involved in operations in which young women at asylum reception centres are cynically exploited. Time works against Varg, who has to prove the identity of the people behind the ring, before more young girls lose their lives.