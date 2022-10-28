Varg Veum - The Writing on the Wall

Not Available

Veum is no longer working as a private investigator. He's got a permanent job as a teacher, and has calmed down his life, enjoying the domestic bliss with his new girlfriend Karin. But the idyll does not last long. Veum gets a brutal meeting with the past, then his bitter enemy "The Knife" is released from prison, determined to take revenge on those who got him convicted for the murder of the teenage girl. Soon Veum is deeply entangled is a case where he must take a tough battle with his conscience; was he himself really innocent in the girl's death? The only answer is "The Knife", but his mind is set om only one thing - revenge!