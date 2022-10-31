Varian & Putzi: A 20th Century Tale

Not Available

Documentary about two American Harvard graduates from different generations who took very different paths through the Nazi domination of Germany and Europe: Varian Fry, born in 1907, rescued hundreds of European artists and intellectuals from the Nazis; Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstängel, born in 1887 to a German father and an American mother, helped Hitler rise to power after they met in Munich in 1922, and was head of the Foreign Press Bureau in Berlin during the early years of the Third Reich.