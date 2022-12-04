Variations ordinaires

Not Available

Roubaix, a city with an industrial past, is today one of France’s most destitute areas. During six months of shooting in public places, the filmmaker asked the townspeople to think of one or more things they had been told in the past and that had somehow changed them. Through thirteen sequence shots and microscopic images, she then constructed a sort of cartography of micro-transformations of human trajectories, a poetical study of the dynamism of individuals. In between the extraneousness of the images and the intimate closeness of the voices, the ambiguous space of the singular/plural identity is offered to the experience of the public.