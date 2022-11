Not Available

Varichina was the first openly out homosexual man in Bari in the ‘70s. Ugly, flashy and campy, he was well known for making coarse advances to every man he saw. He was gay, had nothing to hide, and lived a life of celebration! Funny and heartwarming, Varichina: The True Story of the Fake Life of Lorenzo de Santis is a documentary/fiction hybrid looking at someone who was WAY OUT, long before it was socially acceptable.