Fr. Vincent Kombana, a roguish but kindhearted priest, becomes witness to a murder committed by Kattuthara Joy. Joy, in a bid to keep him silent, confesses the murder to Fr. Vincent, as a Priest cannot reveal confession secrets. Now, Fr. Vincent must find a way to expose the truth, whilst trying to find the victim. At the same time, he finds secrets about another murder connected to Joy and is now on a race against time and his beliefs