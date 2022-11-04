Not Available

Variétés

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bavaria Film

Annabella, Jean Gabin and Fernand Gravey star as a trio of circus trapeze artists. Both Gabin and Gravey love Annabella, but she has eyes only for Gravey. Seething with jealousy, Gabin plots revenge against his rival. He "accidentally" drops Gravey into a net during rehearsal -- but does he plan to do the same during a performance, when the trio works without a net?

Cast

Fernand GraveyPierre
AnnabellaJeanne
Nicolas KolineThe old clown
Ernst RotmundVarieté-Direktor
Karl EtlingerNax
Jean GabinGeorges

View Full Cast >

Images