Varsity Blood

Not Available

A pack of muscle-headed small town jocks and their bouncy cheerleader girlfriends share a dark secret – and they’re about to share a whole lot more. It’s Halloween, and they've got every reason to go wild. Heading out to a remote farmhouse for a night of booze and bad behaviour, they soon find more than they've bargained for in the shape of their team mascot, an Indian warrior wielding a lethal fighting axe. One by one they will fall victim to a killer who is about to learn: a dead cheerleader can be pretty… bloody.