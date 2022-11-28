Varying Adolescence

Not Available

The film mainly talks about Qin Wei who came to Beijing with his father to study the third year of high school. He secretly likes the squad leader and Yun Yun at the same table, but he dare not express himself, and spends every day in anticipation and fantasy... At the festival, Yun Yun was unwilling to end high school life, so he invited friends Xiao Le, Qin Wei and Hong Hao to rehearse an absurd comedy "Romeo and Juliet". In the play, Yun Yun and Qin Wei ignited the spark of love.