Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux was a professional boxing match contested for the WBO super featherweight championship. The bout was held on December 9, 2017 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lomachenko and Rigondeaux are regarded as two of the best amateurs in history, with each boxer winning two Olympic gold medals. It was the first time dual gold medal winners fought professionally, and it was a fight the great Roy Jones Jr stated, "To me, on paper, this is the best professional fight that has ever been made."[1] Lomachenko won after round 6, when Rigondeaux retired on his stool after claiming to have injured his left hand.