Billed as Winner Takes All, was a unification professional boxing match contested between WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, and IBF lightweight champion, Teófimo López. The bout took place on October 17, 2020, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Paradise, Nevada. López defeated Lomachenko via unanimous decision (UD) with the judges' scorecards reading 119–109, 117–111, and 116–112.