Vatnajökull National Park

Among Europe's biggest national parks is Vatnajökull park; reaching over Europe's largest glacier from the South to the North shore of Iceland. The versatility of this vast area is almost unbelievable as the film shows; glaciers, glacial rivers, waterfalls, nunataks, glacier mice, flora Inthe middle of the glacier, volcanic eruptions under ice, catastrophic floods, ravines, deserts, oasis, table mountains, tuff mountains, lava, craters, calderas, lakes, birds, reindeers, people, festivities, giant trolls, hidden people?