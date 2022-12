Not Available

Delil and his wife Asya, live in a small village. Their son, Azad has a heavy convulse against the morning. There is heavy snowfall outside. So the roads are closed. Delil and his brother Lezgin, They try to bring Zınar to the hospital. Their cars do not move. The roads are covered with snow Delil and his brother Lezgin try to bring the Zınar to the hospital by carrying them on their backs.