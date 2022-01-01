Not Available

Vazhakku Enn 18/9

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Vazhakku Enn 18/9 is a 2012 Tamil Crime Thriller film written and directed by Balaji Sakthivel, starring newcomers Mithun, Sri, Urmila and Manisha in the lead roles.Pre-production of the film began in 2008, with the filming commencing in 2010 only,following several delays. Cinematography is handled by Vijay Milton, while noted guitarist R. Prasanna has scored the music. The movie released on 4th May 2012 with very high critical acclaim.The film has highest rating in all medias

Cast

SriVelu
Manisha YadavAarthi

