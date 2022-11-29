Vazhkai Padagu

Not Available

A young attractive and unemployed woman Seetha(Devika) taking up stage acting as a career. A wealthy man Kannabiran(K. Balaji) is after her, and uses his henchman(R. S. Manohar) to kidnap her. During the attempt, Rajan (Gemini Ganesan) and his clever dog Honey rescue her and the two fall in love. Rajan is the son of a Zamindar (S. V. Ranga Rao), who has a poor opinion of Seetha. However, after many hurdles, the two marry. The director of Seetha's stage troupe Gopal (R. Muthuraman) too is in love with her. But, she never responds. When Kannabiran is murdered. Gopal is arrested. He has an alibi - on the night of the murder, a young woman stayed with him in his house, but then he does not disclose her identity. The woman turns out to be Seetha and she gives them the evidence. One of the members of the jury is her father-in-law and complications follow with the husband leaving her and wishing to marry again. However, the truth comes out and the family is united in the end.