Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez have faced twice in 2007, but the best fight between the two is the second, winner of the title “fight of the year” (Ring Magazine). Vazquez (41-4-0) had lost the first fight and wanted to regain his WBC super bantamweight title. After a great battle, Vazquez knocks out Marquez (37-3-0) in the sixth round (the third round was also named “round of the year” by Ring Magazine). Watch the video!