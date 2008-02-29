Vazquez vs Marquez III

2008

the third fight between Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez should have been the decisive one, as both had won once in the previous two fighting. Like the second match between the two (in 2007), this one won the title of “Fight of the Year” (by Ring Magazine), even if for example we have preferred the fight between Casamayor and Katsidis or other 5-star fights of 2008. Rafael Marquez knocked down Vazquez in the fourth round but at the end of this balanced and spectacular fight the winner is “Magnifico” Vazquez.