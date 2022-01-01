VC BareKnuckle 1

Not Available

It was a hot July 6th, 1997 in Brazil when promoter Sergio Baterelli changed the world of fighting. With the ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP being turned into a regulated "sport" in the U.S., the I.V.C. (International Vale Tudo Championships) reigned supreme as the only "No Holds Barred" and bare-knuckle fighting promotion on the planet. IVC 1: "The Beginning" International Vale Tudo Championship "When We Say THERE ARE NO RULES...We Mean It!" ALL BAREKNUCKLE FIGHTS July 06 1997 Live On Brazil PPV Superfight: Dan Severn vs. Ebenezer Fontes Braga 8 Man Tournament: Gary Goodridge vs. Augusto Santos, Cal Worsham vs. Aluisio Neto, Brian Keck vs. The Pedro, John Napp vs. Andre Cardoso Alternate Fight: Edigio Costa vs. Lucio Carvalho