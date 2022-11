Not Available

Bringing his genius and passion to the podium, conductor Václav Neumann leads the Czech Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra in this 1989 staging of composer Antonín DvoYák's Stabat Mater. Based on a medieval Latin hymn about the Virgin Mary's suffering at the foot of her son's cross, the production features stellar vocal performances by soprano Yvonne Kenny, mezzo-soprano Eva Randová, tenor Wieslav Ochman and bass Jan Galla.