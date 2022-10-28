Not Available

Mobile phones today come with a whole host of novel features to entertain their users, they're far more than just devices to hold plain old telephone conversations. But, a dark side hides amid their use. This film features a group of people obsessed with mobile phone video recording: Ken (Paopol Thephasdin) is a mobile phone repair man who has a habit of stealing private video clips from his customers' phones; Pub DJ Aud (Warot Pitakanonda) likes having fun with girls and records those adventures on his phone to share with others; and Gaeng (Nuttapong Tangkasam), the pub owner who creates a porn website featuring mobile phone video clips. However, none of the characters realise their mobile phone habit is to become a threat to their lives. The horror that awaits them reaches way beyond their wildest imagination.