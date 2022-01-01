VE Day - Forever in their Debt

Not Available

"Friday 8 May 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of the formal end of the Second World War in Europe. “V-E Day – Forever in their Debt” tells the stories of those who experienced the end of the war in all its many forms. It features a wide range of interviews from children who remember the street parties, to the servicemen who remember not having to buy a single drink that day, then there are the POWs for whom a hot bath was all they wanted after years of captivity. The programme is richly illustrated with archive including a colour film showing the celebrations in London. Other archive films show a grumpy Montgomery taking the surrender of German land forces in northern Germany on May 4."