Вечерний звон

In the center of the plot is a screenwriter hired to create a new film. He writes a script about his childhood in the post-war Moscow courtyard. About how the boys were at enmity with the firemen, how they tried to blow up the fire, and how the firemen took revenge on them ... And how the boys ate the earth, swearing allegiance to each other ... And about who passed the test and who did not .. In his memoirs the script writer seems to be walking around in circles, returning to his childhood, as the brightest part of his life, where he very much wants to return, like a prodigal son in his father's house...