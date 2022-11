Not Available

Piotr is a modest farmhand living in an impoverished village in some unspecified long ago era. He wants to marry the lovely Pidorka, but her stern father won't hear of it. Luckily, the mischievous demon Bassaruv is loose in the land, and offers him a deal. Based on Nikolai Gogol’s short story “The Eve of Ivan Kupala” (“St John’s Eve”).