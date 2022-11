Not Available

A successful boxing career is also the goal of Badr Hari, but the tight training schedule that entails is very difficult for him. Rachid el-Haddad has been Dutch champion for years and has decided to give up boxing and start his own barber shop. Every penny is welcome now. In his perhaps very last fight he puts his Dutch title on the line. It's gonna be death or the gladiolus, or Victory or Hell.