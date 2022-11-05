Not Available

The film starts begins with a politician's murder by a henchman of the local don Boopathy (Charan Raj). The police commissioner Ganesh (Sarath Babu) appoints the Scotland Yard trainee Vijay (R. Sarathkumar) to arrest Boopathy. Vijay finally infiltrates Boopathy's gang under the name Ranjith Kumar as an ex-jailbird. Vijay later arranges kidnap of Boopathy's sister Usha and he rescues her (Kushboo). Vijay slowly becomes Boopathy's right hand. In the meantime, Vijay and Usha fall in love with each other. Thereafter, Ganesh gets killed and Vijay gets stuck in Boopathy's gang. In addition to this, Boopathy begins to suspect Vijay. What transpires next forms the rest of the story.