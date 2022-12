Not Available

This documentary film by Larry Janiak and Steve Rose records the day-long ceremonies during the dedication of the new Vivekananda Vedanta Society Temple in Chicago. Many Ramakrishna Order Swamis from other centers in the United States from India were in attendance for the special ceremonies. The "Homa" fire service and the "Arati" chanting worship service are included in the film. The soundtrack is Indian raga music and Vedic chanting.