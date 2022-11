Not Available

Vedikkai En Vadikkai (Tamil: வேடிக்கை என் வாடிக்கை, English: Fun is my routine) is a 1990 Indian Tamil film, directed by Visu. The film stars S. V. Shekhar, Rekha, Pallavi and Manorama in lead roles. The film had musical score by Sankar Ganesh.[1]