Not Available

Veedu (English: The House) is a 1988 Tamil drama film written and directed by Balu Mahendra, starring Archana, which depicts the difficulties of a middle-class family in building a house. Mahendra, besides directing, worked as the script writer, cinematographer and editor as well. Featuring musical score by Ilaiyaraaja, the film earned high critical acclaim, securing two National Film Awards. It is widely considered as one of Mahendra's finest films & one of Tamil cinema's best films