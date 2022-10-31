Veedu Theda

Not Available

Katthi Seenu (Nikhil Siddharth) is a carefree and brash youngster from Tirupati, who lives with his sister (Hema) and her husband (Krishna Bhagavaan). A chance meeting with Love Kumar (Ali) leads him to Bheemavaram, where he comes across Meghana (Pooja Bose). It is love at first sight for Seenu but Meghana does not reciprocate his feelings. As the story progresses, it is revealed that Meghana has a past that is connected to the notorious don Liquor Shankar (Sayaji Shinde) and a jailed convict Das (Suman). They start pursuing Meghana and it is now up to Seenu to step in as her saviour.