Dazzling animation brings to life this timeless story of India's kings. When Muhammed Ghori, ruthless leader of Ghazni, learns of the wealth of neighboring Delhi, he sets out to claim it for his own. But he doesn't count on Delhi's king, Prithviraj Chauhan, who repels 16 attacks by Ghori and his army. Furious, the deceitful Ghori schemes to bring Chauhan to his knees at any cost. Sanjeev Jaiswal, J.P. Sharma and Amar Babaria provide voices.