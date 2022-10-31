Veera Venkata Satyanarayana aka Veera (Ravi Teja) is the son of a landlord (Nazar). But his step mother (Roja) and step sister (Sridevi) stay in city away from them. Meanwhile, his father gets killed from a goon and Veera too murders him. However, a big industrialist (Subbaraju) plans for a power project in their village and wants to vacate the entire village and takes the help of a local don Rayudu (Pradeep Rawat). But Veera halts their efforts. At this juncture, Veera marries Kabaddi Chitti (Kajal) and his brother marries the daughter of commissioner of police.....
View Full Cast >