Not Available

eera Telanagana is a 2010 Telugu film directed by R. Narayana Murthy.[2] The film's cast include R. Narayana Murthy, Vijayaranga Raju Veera Telangana is based on struggle of peasants against the exploitative landlords. Yadagiri (R Narayana Murthy) is a working under local landlord (Vijayaranga Raju). That landlord used to harass the people of the village and treat every village as a bonded labour to him. He usurps the properties of the people and amasses huge wealth and commands the entire village. Even he doesn't allow the children to go to school and become literate and makes them to work in his backyard. At this juncture, Andhra Maha Sabha emerges from the Communist Party of India and the leaders gives a call to the people to revolt against the landlord and also against the Nizam.