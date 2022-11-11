Not Available

Multi-millionaire Balwant Rai is a widower who lives with his daughter Uma and a school going son Amar alias Munna. Since Uma is of marriage-able age, Balwant decides to get her marry to Sunderlall's son Raghuveer and they all move in to live with Balwant at his estate. In order to take cover of Balwant's entire property Sunderlall and Raghuveer first have him killed, locked up Uma in a den and attempt to kill Munna who is saved by a village boy named Mangal. Years later Mangal and Munna have now matured, and Munna has decided to make his friend Mangal the managing director of the entire Rai group of industries much to the disappointment of Sunderlall who has all time been the M.D of Rai industries.