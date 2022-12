Not Available

Kandaswamy (Vijayakumar), a restaurant owner, has a son named Muthupandi (Thalaivasal Vijay) and three daughters: Meena (Roja), Jamuna (Kalpana), and Rani (Kovai Sarala). When Muthupandi was young, he fought with his father, cut his father's hand with a knife, and ran away to Mumbai. Alone, Kandaswamy brings up his daughters. His elder two daughters marry his relatives Ganga (Charle) and Dhamu (Vaiyapuri), two jobless and lazy sons-in-law.