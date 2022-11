Not Available

Tells the story of Kim, Bas and Michael. Four underprivileged teens living in a disadvantaged neighborhood. They have to deal with aggression, emotional abuse or neglect by their parents on a daily basis. When they meet a new classmate: Daniël, from what seems to be a prosperous family, they take their chance to escape their downtrodden lives. Together with Daniël they decide to conduct his own kidnapping in order to get ransom money from his own father.